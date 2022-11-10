Hertzberg leads Horvath in close race

California Sen. Bob Hertzberg held an approximately 4,000 vote lead over West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath in the race for Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, 3rd District, as of press time on Nov. 9 with many ballots left to be counted. With just 1.6% points separating the candidates, both expressed optimism about their chances of winning.

“I am so incredibly proud of our people-powered campaign to bring much needed change and equity to Los Angeles County,” Horvath said. “As we saw in the primary, there are still a lot of votes left to be counted. We are optimistic we will prevail when the final results are certified.”

Horvath was appointed to the West Hollywood City Council in 2009, serving until 2011. She was elected to the council in 2015, where she has since held two terms as mayor.

Hertzberg is California State Senate’s Majority Leader Emeritus and represents the 18th District in the San Fernando Valley. He has served in the state senate since 2014 and previously served in the California State Assembly from 1996-2002, where he was speaker from 2000-02, and he ran for Los Angeles mayor in 2005.

“I’m so humbled by the early returns,” Hertzberg said. “I’m proud of the campaign we ran – with clear eyes about the challenges our county faces and offering real solutions. We built a coalition that spanned every geographic, political and demographic divide. So, let’s continue to count the votes. We are feeling good about where we are, but there are many more votes to count. Stay tuned.”

“No matter what happens, I am confident our diverse coalition of supporters will continue to fight for our shared vision – an affordable, high quality of life; an end to the homelessness crisis through compassion, services and support to humanely and permanently help people get off the streets; a sustainable, clean energy future; full reproductive freedom; safe neighborhoods and access to community supports; and true justice through systems that serve the people, not special interests,” Horvath said. “There are many opportunities ahead of us to build a better L.A. County; I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”