Getty preserves rare painting

A recently rediscovered painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, the most celebrated woman painter of 17th century Italy, is undergoing conser­vation analysis and treatment at the Getty Museum. Hercules and Omphale will go on view at the end of 2023 at the Getty Center after its conservation, before returning to Sursock Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, which is currently undergoing restoration after being damaged in an explosion in 2020.

“Hercules and Omphale is one of the most important recent discover­ies within the corpus of Artemisia Gentileschi, demonstrating her ambition for depicting historical subjects, something that was virtu­ally unprecedented for a female artist in her day,” said Timothy Potts, Maria Hummer-Tuttle and Robert Tuttle Director of the J. Paul Getty Museum. “After a devastating explosion that damaged the paint­ing, we are honored to be entrusted with its conservation and proud to showcase it at the Getty Museum once the work has been completed.”

On Aug. 4, a double explosion in the port of Beirut devasted the city, resulting in the loss of life of more than 200 people and causing mas­sive property damage, including Sursock Palace, a 19th-century mansion that was once an opulent symbol of Beirut’s cosmopoli­tanism and prosperity. The roof of the mansion was partially wrecked, and hundreds of pieces of furniture and art were smashed.

Months after the explosion, a Lebanese art historian, Gregory Buchakjian, published an article in Apollo Magazine about the cultural heritage loss in Beirut in which he attributed a painting in the Palace’s collection to Artemisia Gentileschi, based on previously unpublished research he’d conducted in the early 1990s. The article spurred scholarly and public interest and in April 2021 Buchakjian presented his research at a conference orga­nized by the Medici Archive Project in Florence.

Artemisia likely painted the sub­ject of Hercules and Omphale twice. She was commissioned to paint the first in 1628 (when she was in Venice) by Iñigo Vélez de Guevara, Conde de Oñate, on behalf of the King of Spain Philip IV. That paint­ing is documented in an inventory of the Alcazar in Madrid in 1636 and was probably destroyed in a fire in the 18th century. Artemisia came back to the same subject a second time, over the course of her Neapolitan years (after 1630), with a composition that was probably very similar to the one she painted for the King of Spain. This second painting is recorded in the collection of Carlo de Cárdenas in 1699 in Naples and has the same measurements as the Sursock painting.

After conservation treatment, the painting will go on display in E 201 (alongside the Getty’s recently acquired Lucretia) as a long-term loan from Sursock Palace, until the completion of the restoration of the building in Beirut.

