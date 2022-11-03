Ensemble Basiani, the state ensem­ble of Georgian folk singing, returns for an evening presented by BroadStage on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica. Singing in a three-voiced polyphony dat­ing to the 10th century, the choral group returns to the United States from its home country of Georgia for a concert at the church. The male acapella ensemble will present a program of folk and tradi­tional songs, monastic chants, reli­gious hymns and epic ballads with complex harmonies and melodies. Tickets start at $45. (310)434-3200, broadstage.org.