Fans of French film won’t want to miss Theatre Raymond Kabbaz’s “Animation Fest” on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 8-10 p.m. A compilation of 13 short French animated films will be shown, with a selection of shorts directed by young filmmakers at well-known French animation schools. Tickets are $15. 10361 W. Pico Blvd. theatreraymondkabbaz.com.