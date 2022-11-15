Fire damages carport in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Fire Department is investigating a fire on Nov. 12 that engulfed a series of carports at an apartment complex near Shirley Place and Olympic Boulevard. Eight individual carports and at least two vehicles were burned. BHFD officials did not have an estimated value of the property damage. A video posted to the Citizen App showed flames towering above the structure and grazing the adjacent apartment complex.

BHFD received a report at 6:03 p.m. “of a fully involved carport [fire],” and arrived on scene at 6:12 p.m., BHFD battalion chief Scott Stephens said. The fire momentarily spread to one of the adjacent apartments, causing light damage to its eaves and attic. No firefighters or residents were injured, although two occupants were displaced from their units.

A total of “17 pieces of apparatus,” including fire engines, rescue vehicles and battalion chief vehicles, responded to the scene, Stephens said. BHFD officers were joined by crews from the Beverly Hills Police Department, Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“[The fire crews] made an aggressive attack on the carport,” Stephens said.

Officials do not believe the fire is connected to a blaze the previous day inside a garage on North Rexford Drive, which was determined to have been caused by a vehicle malfunction, Stephens said.