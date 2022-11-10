Egyptian architecture

Join the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles and John and Colleen Darnell for a discussion on their book “Egypt’s Golden Couple and Egyptomania Before Tutankhamun” on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., via Zoom. This month marks the centennial of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, and although King Tut is a household name, his 9-year rule was much shorter than the revolutionary reign of his parents. The Darnells’ latest book offers a journey through excavations, museums, hieroglyphic texts and artifacts, and they will discuss how archaeological discoveries at Akhenaten’s capital city in Middle Egypt contributed to Egyptian revival design. Tickets are $8 for members, 12 for nonmembers. artdecola.org.