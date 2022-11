Dauzat St. Marie will perform on Friday, Nov. 4, at 8:30 p.m. at the Silverlake Lounge. Known for vocal harmonies and catchy, thought-pro­voking songwriting, singer and songwriters Mat Dauzat and Heather St. Marie will perform selections from their latest recording “Nothing Left To Lose.” Tickets are $11.33. 2906 Sunset Blvd. dsm.live.