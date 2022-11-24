Classical concert

Classical music fans are invited to the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Shostakovich and Saint-Saëns” concerts on Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26-27, at 2 p.m. at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Conductor Gustavo Gimeno will lead the orchestra, and pianist Javier Perianes will be the featured soloist. Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 5, “The Egyptian,” and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47, will be performed. Tickets start at $55. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.