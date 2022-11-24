Cinelounge Sunset is holding a special engagement of “Most Guys Are Losers” running from Friday, Nov. 25, through Thursday, Dec. 1. Written and directed by Eric Ustian., the comedy-drama stars Andy Buckley, Mira Sorvino, Michael Provost, Grace Fulton, Keith David and Paul Sorvino. Over Thanksgiving weekend in Chicago, a college student from California seeks approval from his girlfriend’s dad – a bar owner and author of a dating book called “Most Guys Are Losers.” Showtimes vary; see schedule. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungehollywood.com.