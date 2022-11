The Actors Company presents “Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical” running from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 11. “A Christmas Carol” meets “It’s a Wonderful Life” meets *NSYNC in a musical parody. It’s Christmas Eve 2009 and Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC has a decision to make. The show offers 12 original songs, and all audience members can attend “A Boy Band Christmas Party” with the cast after each performance. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $45. 916 N Formosa Ave. chriskirkpatrickmas.com.