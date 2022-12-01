Chargers player and Midnight Mission unite to help Skid Row

Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and his wife Rachel Joseph-Day helped prepare Thanksgiving meals for Skid Row residents at The Midnight Mission in downtown L.A. on Nov. 22, and donated $5,000 through their charitable initiative Bashing Hunger to help the organization feed 2,500 homeless residents on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

“The Midnight Mission is a special place and I am so happy my wife and I got to learn more about what they do for the Skid Row community. They believe in helping those in need through the mind, body and soul. Along with providing meals, The Midnight Mission curates programs like art, music and athletics to help guide men, women and children. We are so thankful to have been able to learn more about their facilities and what they do on a daily basis as well as help prepare and serve meals,” Sebastian Joseph-Day said.

Since 1914, The Midnight Mission’s goal has been to offer a path to self-sufficiency for men, women and children experiencing homelessness. The organization serves meals, hosts concerts and shows compassion to the homeless community.

Bashing Hunger focuses on combating food insecurity by increasing food rescue, raising money and awareness, and providing nutritional education.

“I believe that no one should suffer or worry about when their next meal will be. The physical and emotional stress attached to hunger is debilitating. The goal of Bashing Hunger is to help build sustainable resources to eliminate food deprivation.”

For information about The Midnight Mission, visit midnightmission.org. For information about Bashing Hunger, visit sebastianjosephday.com