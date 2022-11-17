CAP UCLA Dance

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance presents the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s latest dance work “What Problem?” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. An institution in the dance world since the 1980s, the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s latest work explores the tension between belonging to a community and feelings of isolation during divisive political times. Jones and the company develop individual content with local community members at each performance, making them specific to their host city. Tickets start at $39. 10745 Dickson Court. (310)825-2101, cap.ucla.edu.