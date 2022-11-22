Beverly Hills High School wrestling coach fired after shoving student

A wrestling coach at Beverly Hills High School has been fired for allegedly aggressively shoving a male student during a Nov. 2 altercation on campus.

The coach, Ryan Faintich, was suspended on Nov. 3 and was released from his position last week, according to the Beverly Hills Unified School District.

“A few weeks ago, I was utterly disappointed to learn of an incident that took place where an employee was physically aggressive towards a student. Appropriate steps were immediately taken to thoroughly investigate the event,” BHUSD superintendent Michael Bregy said in a statement. “No stone was left unturned, witnesses were interviewed and the video footage from before, during and after the incident was scrutinized. The employee no longer works for BHUSD.”

A security camera video showing the incident surfaced after the BHUSD received a public records request for it. It is unclear who asked for the footage. In the video, Faintich and the student are engaged in a heated conversation, and the coach shoves him and pours water on him. At approximately 1 minute, 15 seconds into the video, the coach shoves him two more times and walks away. The incident occurred in a plaza outside the school’s gym when other students and school personnel were present. The incident was immediately reported to administrators by a security guard.

An unnamed BHUSD source said Faintich had been a wrestling coach at BHHS since 2012 but was not a full district employee. The coach was suspended during the BHUSD’s investigation and has not been present on campus. The student was not injured, and the source said the incident was not reported to police.

The BHUSD board plans to review the situation at a meeting on Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. in the STC/Jon Cherney Lecture Hall, Beverly Hills High School, 241 Moreno Drive. The meeting will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting bhusd.org/boardmeetings.