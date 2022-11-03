Auction includes rare artwork and photography

Santa Monica Auctions is holding its annual auction on Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 1 p.m. at Robert Berman Gallery in Bergamot Station, Ste. A5, Santa Monica.

Live, online, phone and absentee bidding is available. Auction highlights include “Untitled (My Purpose in Life),” an original 1987 surfer drawing by Raymond Pettibon, Roy Lichtenstein’s “Two Paintings: Green Lamp,” from the Painting Series 1984, and Pablo Picasso’s “Colombe sur lit de paille,” a glazed and engraved ceramic plate from 1949.

Santa Monica Auctions has also acquired three estate deaccessions, including one with a collection of rare works by Latino artists such as Carlos Almaraz, as well as works by Gronk, Ruffino Tamayo and Francisco Toledo. Another estate lot includes two original gouaches by Sonia Delaunay and an original drawing by Richard Prince.

The auction will also include photography by Ansel Adams, Ruth Bernhard, Manuel and Lola Alvarez Bravo, Charles Brittin, William Eggleston, Elger Esser, Paul McCarthy, Alex Prager and Cindy Sherman. Limited edition print works by Mike Bidlo, Sam Francis, David Hockney, Man Ray, Claes Oldenburg, Judy Chicago, Robert Rauschenberg, Ed Ruscha, Frank Stella and Lichtenstein will also be offered.

Previews are available by calling (310)315-1937, or visiting smauctions.com.