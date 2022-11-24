Join a LACMA docent for a tour of the exhibit “Park Dae Sung: Virtuous Ink and Contemporary Brush” on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-1:30 p.m. at the museum. The exhibition spotlights paintings in Park’s signature style. With a single brush, he portrays his subjects by fusing the aesthetics of East and West. The intimate exhibition enables viewers to see the brushstrokes and compositions up close. Free with $20 museum admission, the tour meets at BCAM, Level 1, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.