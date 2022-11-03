Art of Daniel Richter

Regen Projects presents “Furor II,” an exhibition of new paintings by German artist Daniel Richter run­ning from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Dec. 23. Richter came to prominence in the 1990s with bold, colorful abstract paintings. Though he found early critical success with the formal language of his abstract works, Richter has continually refused to settle into a single defin­ing style. An opening reception will be held on Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd. (310)276- 5424, regenprojects.com.