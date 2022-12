Enjoy an art show and benefit on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at Emmy Lu Gallery in Beverly Hills. A selection of Lu’s art will be offered at auction. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit My Brother’s Keeper, an organization working to end homelessness. Refreshments will be served and the first five guests will receive a limited-edition giclée print. 418 S. Clark Drive. To RSVP, text (310)871-1496.