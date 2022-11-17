Art and the environment

The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA is holding “Art for Earth’s Sake: Dirty Topic: Environmental Justice in L.A. Art” on Sunday, Nov. 20, at noon. Jennifer Swann will moderate a discussion with artists Kim Abeles, Eric Avila and Maru García. Many Angelenos live in neighborhoods devastated by polluted air and toxic waste sites, and L.A. artists have found ways to bear witness to the environmental injustice. Avila is a scholar of Chicano painters who captured Boyle Heights when it was destroyed by freeways. Garcia creates artworks based on lead-contaminated soil at the Exide battery plant in Southeast L.A. Abeles’ work addresses an invisible killer: smog. How can they serve as calls to action? Admission is free. 152 N. Central Ave. moca.org/programs.