Annual festival at KCCLA showcases web series

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles is hosting the 13th annual “LAWEBFEST” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5.

The world of web video content began when the first video was uploaded to YouTube in 2005. “LAWEBFEST,” the the first international festival specifically dedicated to a web series, was launched in 2009 by television writer and producer Michael Ajakwe, Jr. It sparked many similar festivals in the years to come in Marseille, Melbourne, Rome and Washington, D.C. In 2015, the “Seoul WEBFEST” was established in South Korea by director Young Man Kang. Ajakwe, who died in 2018, encouraged the new festival as a way to support content creators from around the world.

“LAWEBFEST” is organized and by the “LAWEBFEST” board, headed by honorary chair Tammy Ajakwe. Kang has been elected to serve as “LAWEBFEST’s” newest director.

“Just as the Korean series ‘Squid Game’ won six Emmys, the web series has a growing number of fans not only in Korea but also around the world,” KCCLA director Sangwon Jung said. “In line with this trend, I am delighted be directly participating in the event co-hosted by the Korean Cultural Center.”

“I am honored to assume the role of ‘LAWEBFEST’s’ festival director, a position that carries on the legacy of the godfather of all ‘WEBFESTs,’ my friend and mentor, Michael Ajakwe Jr,” Kang said. “I look forward to working closely with the board to ensure that [his] vision continues to inspire generations of web series creators for years to come.”

KCCLA is located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit kccla.org and lawebfest.net.