-
-
Socialize
2,567followers
-
Popular Posts
American Cinematheque is holding “The First Cranksgiving: A Feast of Adrenaline” running from Friday, Nov. 25, through Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Los Feliz Theatre. Enjoy a series of pulse-pounding, action-packed thrillers running through the holiday weekend. The films “Crank,” “The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Run Lola Run,” “The Rock,” “Armored Car Robbery,” “Déjà Vu,” “Break,” “Con Air,” “Crank: High Voltage,” “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” “Strange Shadows In An Empty Room” and “Baby Driver” will be shown. See schedule for showtimes. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply