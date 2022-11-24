American Cinematheque is holding “The First Cranksgiving: A Feast of Adrenaline” running from Friday, Nov. 25, through Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Los Feliz Theatre. Enjoy a series of pulse-pounding, action-packed thrillers running through the holiday weekend. The films “Crank,” “The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Run Lola Run,” “The Rock,” “Armored Car Robbery,” “Déjà Vu,” “Break,” “Con Air,” “Crank: High Voltage,” “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” “Strange Shadows In An Empty Room” and “Baby Driver” will be shown. See schedule for showtimes. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.