“A Christmas Carol” returns to A Noise Within this holiday season from Saturday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Dec. 23. The holiday production by the Pasadena-based theater company offers innovative staging, whimsical costumes, original music and boundless good cheer. It is based on an adaptation of Dickins’ classic by Geoff Elliott, who portrays Scrooge. Showtimes on Dec. 3 are 2 and 7 p.m. See schedule for additional showtimes. Tickets start at $25. 3352 E. Foothill Blvd. anoisewithin.org.