$2.55 million grant awarded to L.A. Master Chorale

The Los Angeles Master Chorale, the country’s preeminent professional choir led by Grant Gershon, Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director, received a $2,550,000 multi-year operating support grant from The Perenchio Foundation, the largest gift in the organization’s 58-year history.

The Perenchio Foundation’s multi-year operating support grants help arts organizations across Los Angeles County build their capacity and resilience. Through significant unrestricted grants, small and mid-sized organizations get the support they need to strengthen their infrastructure, expand their ability to serve communities and create impactful experiences for current and future generations. The Perenchio Foundation’s 2022 grantees play a vital role in their community. They serve historically under-resourced communities, aspire to excellence and drive toward organizational sustainability.

“The Los Angeles Master Chorale is profoundly grateful to The Perenchio Foundation for this transformational gift that comes during a critical period, as our existing COVID-19 emergency and relief funding is decreasing gradually,” Jean Davidson, president and CEO, Los Angeles Master Chorale, said. “The Chorale and most arts organizations are still working toward post-pandemic recovery while advancing future plans, and this gift ensures the Master Chorale will have the capacity to share the joy and power of choral singing with the widest possible audience, today and into the future.”

“These grants are LA-based and for LA,” Perenchio Foundation executive director Stephania Ramirez said. “We know that our local arts organizations enrich our lives, drive our economy and create new opportunities for our communities. We are honored to partner with these vital organizations to help them build their strength and sustainability for the long term.”

The Perenchio Foundation is a private foundation established by the late A. Jerrold “Jerry” Perenchio. The Perenchio Foundation believes that arts play an essential role in building more equitable, culturally vibrant and inclusive communities, and is guided by a commitment to create a positive, lasting impact in the Los Angeles region through the arts. For information, visit perenchiofoundation.org.