Women’s health

Temple Israel of Hollywood is holding a health symposium titled “Taking Care of Yourself When There’s No Time” on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Medical experts and health care industry professionals will focus on issues affecting women. Learn about the latest research in breast and ovarian cancer screening, menopause, perimenopause and nutrition. Breakout sessions will focus on yoga, caregiver support and healthy aging. Suggested donation is $18. tioh.org/event/taking-care-of-yourself-when-theres-no-time.