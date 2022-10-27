By / October 27, 2022

Women’s health

Temple Israel of Hollywood is holding a health symposium titled “Taking Care of Yourself When There’s No Time” on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Medical experts and health care industry professionals will focus on issues affecting women. Learn about the latest research in breast and ovarian cancer screening, menopause, perimenopause and nutrition. Breakout sessions will focus on yoga, caregiver support and healthy aging. Suggested donation is $18. tioh.org/event/taking-care-of-yourself-when-theres-no-time.

 





Previous Post
Antonio Sánchez and Bad Hombre
Next Post
Feuer targets illegal Hollywood nightclubs




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize