UK citizen arrested in connection with Beverly Hills shooting

Max Alexander Whitehead, a 20-year-old United Kingdom citizen, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with an August shooting on North Cañon Drive that left one person injured.

Whitehead was located in Santa Ana, where Santa Ana Police Department officers aided Beverly Hills Police Department detectives to take him into custody.

Whitehead pleaded not guilty during an Oct. 28 arraignment at the Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch, according to an L.A. District Attorney representative. Bail was set at $1.08 million with the condition that Whitehead surrender his passport, and the case was continued until Nov. 15. He was represented by deputy public defender Jamie Bourns.

BHPD detectives followed digital evidence and other leads to track Whitehead to Santa Ana, where he was arrested in the 2900 block of South Fairview Road, BHPD Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. The detectives executed a search warrant where they recovered additional evidence, he added.

“[Santa Ana Police Department officers] assisted us greatly with securing the location and providing us assets to be able to make the arrests,” Trejo said.

On Aug. 15, BHPD officers responded to the 100 block of North Cañon Drive following a report of a possible shooting, where they found a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Whitehead was identified as the primary suspect following an investigation. Last month, Whitehead was charged with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm with significant bodily injury.

Detectives are still determining a motive or whether there are any other suspects, Trejo said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the BHPD at (310)-285-2125.

This article has been updated with additional information.