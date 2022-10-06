Theatre West hosts WestFest

WestFest 2022 will present two weekends of shows, a different presentation each week, to entice loyal audiences who have returned for WestFest every year, as well as to introduce new audiences to the richly varied work of the city’s longest-running, continuously-operating professional company. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The first weekend will be Oct. 7-9, and the second from Oct. 14-16. Each week’s program runs two hours, plus intermission.

When Theatre West was founded 60 years ago, its initial purpose included serving as a laboratory where writing, acting and directing could be developed and perfected. This included the development of new and exciting works, works of a non-commercial and experimental nature, with an eye to enhanced performances but presented with minimalist production design. At least once each year, Theatre West has included a festival of such works, offering a low ticket price. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. For information, call (323)851-7977, or visit theatrewest.org.