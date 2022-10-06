Restaurant News

Terranea turns pink in October

Attend the ONEHOPE Wine Tasting event on Oct.7 at 6 p.m. Proceeds from ONEHOPE purchases benefit local foundations. Throughout the month, order a glass of ONEHOPE Wine Rosé or Tanteo margaritas at any of the resort’s restaurants and proceeds will be donated, plus ONEHOPE Wine and Tanteo will match donations for each beverage.

Through Oct. 31, the oceanfront luxury resort supports National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The award-winning culinary team has created pink savory and sweet items such as rose-hued desserts at Sea Beans, and will be donating a portion of food and beverage sales. Those seeking a signature body treatment will also have a donation from each treatment go to breast cancer support and research. The Spa is also offering breast exam cards to raise awareness for self-care, as well as a special area featuring a “Pink Boutique,” with retail proceeds donated to a breast cancer nonprofit. Visitors and guests participating in ocean adventure activities will also have a portion of their transaction benefit breast cancer organizations Cancer Support Community South Bay and Play for P.I.N.K. 100 Terranea Way, (866)261-5873.

OTOTO and Tsubaki sake tasting

Enjoy an afternoon tasting of more than 40 different sakes and bite-sized items by chef Charles Namba including katu sando, miso-cured cream cheese and furikake popcorn. The sake event will occur from 2-5 p.m. and is $65 per person. Participants receive unlimited tastings of sakes from nine importers and distributors including World Sake, Fifth Taste, Skurnik, Vine Connections and Joto Sake. Sake club members get 10% off ticket price, and all bottles are available for purchase to take home. OTOTO will then open for normal dinner service at 5 p.m. and Tsubaki at 5:30 p.m. Purchase tickets on the OTOTO Tock page. 1360 Allison Ave., (213)784-7930.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch opens tomorrow

From Oct. 7-30, the family-owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is open daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. The patch brings the farm to the city offering a spooky fun space for families. This year’s activities include Mr. Bones’ famous pumpkin villages, a petting zoo, dancing spider bounces, a straw maze, Mr. Bones super slide, Tipi village, giant rocking horses, pumpkin decorating, a rainbow slide and face painting, On Oct. 29, a Trick or Treat Spooktacular will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$30 per person, depending on date and time. 10100 Jefferson Blvd. mrbonespumpkinpatch.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness at Fairmont Century Plaza

Century City’s newest luxury hotel, Fairmont Century Plaza, is illuminated in pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October. The exterior of the iconic building will be illuminated in pink lighting at night while The Bar at Century Plaza features a specialty “PINK” cocktail. The hotel will donate 10% of each “PINK” cocktail purchase to THE Breast Cancer Fundraiser. The Fairmont Century Plaza is also hosting a “Beauty Gives Back” event on Oct. 13, where guests are encouraged to donate unused, packaged beauty products. 2025 Avenue of the Stars, (310)424-3030.

Sip & Savor at Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

Inside the Waldorf Astoria, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills has partnered with Alma Rosa Winery and Weiser Family Farms for this month’s Sip & Savor dinner series. On Oct. 14, starting at 7 p.m., guests will enjoy an exclusive six-course tasting menu and wine pairing experience guided by food and wine partners who will introduce each course. Prices start at $295 per person, and reservations can be made via OpenTable. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6700.

Starbird opens in the South Bay

During the grand opening of Starbird on Sunday Oct. 9, the restaurant will give free tenders to the first 1,000 guests. Founded in the Bay Area, the premium fast-food concept opens in Hermosa Beach. The menu offers crispy chicken that is never treated with antibiotics, never frozen and always individually hand-breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flour and spices. The menu features crispy tenders, hand-chopped salads, wings with a choice of homemade flavors and sandwiches served on house baked rolls. Dine-in, carry-out and pick-up and contactless delivery are available through the website, mobile app and third-party delivery partners. This location opens daily at 10:30 a.m. 429 CA-1, Hermosa Beach. (424)237-8923.

Zinc Café & Market opens on Melrose

Owner and president John Secretan opened his first Zinc Café location in 1988 with his mother Rosemarie in Laguna Beach. Since then, Zinc has expanded to L.A.’s Arts District, and now Melrose Avenue. Menu items at the Melrose location include a Middle Eastern breakfast with fresh herbs, labneh, a jammy egg and sourdough; a Sugar Kiss melon salad with fennel and parmesan; and a fried egg sandwich with herb cream cheese, pickled onions and Persian cucumber. Signature Zinc menu items include the asparagus and cauliflower toast, chilaquiles bowl, Belgian waffle, avocado toast, Muesli, Thai salad, Zinc Ruebenesque, Tricolore Salad and citrus crème linguini. Beverage highlights include Intelligentsia Coffee, Art of Tea selections, turmeric and matcha lattes. Classic cocktails include the Zinc Mimosa with peach, orange and raspberry, and a house Bloody Mary. A market area offers quick snacks on the go, more robust full meals, beer, wine, curated housewares and gifts. The restaurant will primarily open for breakfast, lunch and the to-go market seven-days a week from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Dinner service will follow in the months to come. 8607 Melrose Ave., (323)438-9835.

Dine LA Restaurant Week

From Oct. 14-28, over 300 restaurants are participating in Dine LA’s fall program. Enjoy specially priced lunch and dinner menus starting from $15-$65. New participants and notable newcomers this season include Cali Chilli, Canopy Club, Melrose Place, Grand Central Market and GoGo’s Tacos. Some of L.A.’s favorite restaurants such as a.o.c., Kazunori, Saddle Peak Lodge and Lawry’s Prime Rib are also participating. This season expands with more hotels offering dine LA specials. LOAM at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, Marco Polo at Silverlake Inn & Pool, Caldo Verde at The Proper Downtown Los Angeles and Culina at Four Seasons Beverly Hills are among the participating hotels this October. Visit dinela.com.