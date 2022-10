The Grammy Museum is holding a film screening of “Rebel Dread: The Story Of Don Letts” on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 7-9 p.m. Filmmaker, DJ, musician and cultural commentator Letts will join “Rebel Dread” producer Phil Hunt for the film’s West Coast premiere, followed by a post-screening conversation with Letts and Hunt moderated by music journalist and author Chris Morris. Tickets are $25. 800 W. Olympic Blvd. grammymuseum.org.