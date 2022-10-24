Pink’s debuts new hot dog for spooky Halloween fun

Celebrate Halloween at Pink’s with the Haunted Hot Dog, a jalapeno sausage dressed up with mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, grilled onions, chili, guacamole, nacho cheese, jalapenos and bacon.

The Haunted Hot Dog is $9.99 and is available through Oct. 31. Pink’s Hot Dogs owner Richard Pink is donating 50% from the sale of each Haunted Hot Dog to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by celebrity chef José Andrés that is distributing food and essentials in Ukraine. Pink said the stand is a perfect place to celebrate Halloween and created the new hot dog as a way to raise money for charity.

“I priced the new hot dog at $9.99 because nine represents spiritual energy and growth,” Pink said. “It’s a great way to have some fun and support a good cause.”

The staff at Pink’s will be dressing up and getting into the Halloween spirit, and Pink encouraged customers to dress in costumes. The hot dog stand has extended its hours and is open from 9:30 a.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.

“We are finding that people are staying out a lot later during the week. Everybody’s out socializing, having a ball,” Pink said. “Pink’s is always a party. We’ve never had a hot dog that’s loaded with this many great ingredients and toppings. It’s the spookiest hot dog you’ve ever had.”

Pink’s Hot Dogs is located at 709 N. La Brea Ave. For information, call (323)931-4223, or visit pinkshollywood.com.