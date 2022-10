Don’t miss the annual P-22 Day, a celebration of the famous mountain lion that has lived in Griffith Park for the past seven years, on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event includes exhibits and educational programs, hikes, children’s activities, a P-22 photo booth, urban wildlife garden installation and music. Admission is free. 4800 Crystal Springs Drive in Griffith Park. savelacougars.org.