Newsom signs community college bills

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 23 signed new legislation to boost graduation and transfer rates and offer debt cancellation at community colleges.

The bills will ensure that students attending California Community Colleges enroll directly into transferlevel math and English courses if their program requires it or if they are seeking to transfer; expand supervised tutoring for foundational skills and transfer-level courses; and offer debt cancellation to encourage students to enroll at community colleges, building on budget appropriations.

“California is increasing resources, adding services and advancing equity to boost graduation and transfer rates throughout our higher education systems,” Newsom said. “Thanks to the legislature’s leadership, we’re building on my administration’s efforts to ensure all of our students are wellequipped to succeed and prepared for California’s future.”

“[This] is a groundbreaking moment in the future of higher education as we finally turn the page on antiquated placement tests that pressure students into classes that do not count toward their graduation requirements,” said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (DThousand Oaks). “Since the implementation of my bill AB 705 in 2018, there have been significant improvements towards closing racial equity gaps, especially for Black and Latino students who historically have been overrepresented in remedial courses, but systemic barriers remain. The signing of AB 1705 and AB 1187, coupled with the $64 million investment in tutoring students to earn college credits, will ensure that students and faculty receive the resources they need to make students successful. My sincere thanks to the governor, the lieutenant governor, interim chancellor of California Community Colleges Dr. Daisy Gonzales and advocates for steadfast commitment to these reforms.”

“The California Community Colleges are grateful to the leadership of Gov. Newsom for signing transformative legislation that will advance student success and further the goals of the Roadmap for the Future,” Gonzalez said “Reforming remedial education and expanding access to tutoring will help millions of Californians complete their education faster, and many more will continue their dreams because of new opportunities possible when we eliminate the burden of prior debts owed. We thank the many student and campus leaders who advocated for these changes, and stand ready to continue to lead an equitable recovery in higher education.”