Music of the Balkans

Da Camera Society welcomes guitarist Miroslav Tadić and violinist Yvette Holzwarth for performances on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Doheny Mansion on the campus of Mount Saint Mary’s University. Using Balkan folkloric music as a framework, Tadić and Holzwarth will provide a glimpse into baroque, flamenco, Arabic, Brazilian, blues and Americana music. The program will include arrangements, compositions and improvisations based on Balkan folklore. Tickets start at $30. 10 Chester Place, near downtown. dacamerasociety.org.