Mini Martini Week in Los Angeles

During National Vodka month, Kástra Elión will present Mini Martini Week. (photo courtesy of Kástra Elión)

During National Vodka month, Kástra Elión, the original family-owned premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives, presents Mini Martini Week. From Oct. 11-16, a collective of bars and restaurants in L.A. are offering a special mini martini by Kástra Elión at a discounted price. The participating venues include Fanny’s at the Academy of Motion Picture Museum, Tess and Eveleigh on Sunset Boulevard, Conservatory and Black Cat. Mini martinis are $5 if participants mention the Kástra Elión website and show the passport. Fanny is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd., (323)930-3080, kastraelion.com.





