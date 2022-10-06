Mini Martini Week in Los Angeles

During National Vodka month, Kástra Elión, the original family-owned premium sipping vodka distilled from Greek olives, presents Mini Martini Week. From Oct. 11-16, a collective of bars and restaurants in L.A. are offering a special mini martini by Kástra Elión at a discounted price. The participating venues include Fanny’s at the Academy of Motion Picture Museum, Tess and Eveleigh on Sunset Boulevard, Conservatory and Black Cat. Mini martinis are $5 if participants mention the Kástra Elión website and show the passport. Fanny is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd., (323)930-3080, kastraelion.com.