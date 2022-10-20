The Robey Theatre Company presents “Man’s Favor Devil’s Plan,” a new play running from Saturday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Los Angeles Theatre Center. Written by Kwik Jones and directed by C. Julian White, the play is set in 1938 in Los Angeles at Mr. Avery’s Hotel, a microcosm of a nation that has been in a vicious hypocritical quagmire. The owner is a victim of his own diabolical abuse and in denial of the consequences, even though he is surrounded by them. Laddie, D.D. and other employees of the hotel navigate their jobs in a way that creates two worlds, one that allows their existence and another that forces murderous results. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. General admission is $40. 514 S. Spring St. (213)489-7402, therobeytheatrecompany.org.