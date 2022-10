Join magician Bernie Shine for an evening of illusion on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. at the El Portal Theatre. Shine, a longtime Hancock Park resident, will thrill with up-close magic and will entertain with stories and anecdotes. Jeff Ross, host of the Friars Club and Comedy Central Celebrity Roasts, will appear as the special guest. Tickets start at $30. 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. ci.ovationtix.com/371/production/1139461.