Clockshop’s quarterly “Listening By Moonrise” program returns on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Los Angeles State Historic Park, featuring performances and immersive sound experiences with multi-disciplinary artists. Curated by Angela Lin, founder of the Taiwanese music label Pure Person Press, the evening features Jeremiah Chiu and Marta Sofia Honer. Admission is free; suggested donation is $5. 1245 N. Spring St. eventbrite.com/e/listening-by-moonrise-jeremiah-chiu-marta-sofiahoner-tickets-390691457667.