LADWP offers new leveling bill plan

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has launched a new utility bill payment option that allows customers to spread their LADWP bills into equal, levelized monthly payments over a 12-month period.

With a predictable bill that stays the same from month to month, customers can more easily budget for their water, power and L.A. Sanitation bill. The Level Pay program is available to all residential customers.

“Level pay is designed to make utility bill payments easier and more predictable for our customers, who typically experience bill fluctuations due to higher water and electricity use in the summer and around the holidays,” LADWP General Manager and Chief Engineer Martin Adams said.

The amount that customers are billed monthly under Level Pay is calculated based on their past usage. Sign-up is required.

LADWP also offers longer term, level payment plans of 24 or 36 months for customers who carry past-due balances and are interested in Level Pay. Past due balances can be rolled into a customer’s estimated monthly balance into one stable, monthly payment. The amount a Level Pay customer will be billed will be recalculated at the end of each payment term based on their past year’s total usage.

LADWP continues to offer extended and flexible payment arrangements to customers who need extra time to pay their past due balances.

Customers can enroll in Level Pay by calling (800)DIALDWP, or visit ladwp.com/financialassistance.