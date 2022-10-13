LADWP launches discount for home water monitor

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is launching a new pilot program offering a discount for the purchase of Flume, a smart home water monitoring device that attaches directly to customers’ water meter. Under the pilot program, eligible LADWP customers can purchase the WiFi-enabled device, which delivers real-time water usage data to the customer’s smartphone or tablet via a downloaded app. The device costs $24 plus shipping and taxes. Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti joined LADWP leadership at the home of a customer who recently installed Flume on his water meter.

“We don’t need a crystal ball to see that skyrocketing temperatures and dying reservoirs are in our future, so we need to keep finding ways to help Angelenos double down on their historic efforts to conserve,” Garcetti said. “While Angelenos have taken our calls to cut back to heart, it can be hard to manage what you can’t measure. Now, thanks to the Flume device, customers can have the awareness they need to stay on top of their water use and understand where and when they need to be doing a better job of conserving.”

“We heard from our customers on what they say will help them better take control of their water use and their utility bills and we are excited to be able to provide a considerable direct discount that we hope will incentivize our customers to adopt the use of this smart device,” LADWP commissioner Mia Lehrer said. “This direct discount, along with other LADWP water conservation rebates like the generous turf replacement incentive and $500 rebate for efficient clothes washers, is another important tool for customers during this historic drought.”

Smart home water monitoring devices are among a growing category of devices that provide users with real-time water monitoring and leak detection capabilities.

LADWP has chosen to offer a direct discount on the Flume device because of its easy installation, which consists of simply attaching the device to the water meter. From there, the device measures the water meter’s magnetic field, then sends the data to a connected mobile device via the Flume app.

The app offers features that help customers understand and take control of their water use. Flume allows customers access to granular water data in real-time. Flume puts the power of water savings in homeowners’ hands by providing them with 24/7 water monitoring for their indoor and outdoor water consumption, customizable leak detection and water budgets.

The budgeting tool allows customers to set targets for their usage, and smart leak alerts notify customers when unusual water use is detected. Also included is data analysis on water usage, both indoors and outdoors, and the breakdown of water used by common fixtures and appliances such as toilets, showers and clothes washing machines.

“A key part of being more conscientious about our water use is understanding how we’re actually using that water. Currently, our customers learn their home’s water use through their bi-monthly bill,” LADWP general manager and chief engineer Martin Adams said. “But through the Flume device, we can get this information into our customers’ hands in real time, empowering them to make more informed decisions about their water use, to detect a potential leak and ultimately to save on their water bill.”

To be eligible for the discount, customers must live in a single-family residence and purchase the device directly through the Flume website. For information, visit flumewater.com/ladwp.