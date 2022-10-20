L.A. open house hits Grand Ave.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access, one of Los Angeles’s longest running free open house events for arts and culture, will return to a live in-person event on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. This free community event, now in its sixth year, invites Angelenos to choose their own arts adventure as they stroll along Downtown L.A.’s cultural corridor and enjoy programs and activities by 13 of L.A.’s iconic cultural institutions. Grand Ave Arts: All Access is a collaborative, community-inspired endeavor initiated by participating arts institutions to celebrate and share L.A.’s dynamic arts scene with the wider community. The scope of events taking place showcase the breadth of offerings from Downtown L.A.’s museums, performing arts organizations, theatres, schools, civic institutions and public venues. Enjoy a performance, take a tour, make art, sing, explore exhibitions and art installations, and even try your hand at conducting.

In addition, for the first time, the Downtown Center Business Improvement District will introduce Grand Ave Augmented, a series of AR experiences along Grand Avenue that will complement the live programming at participating organizations.

The event will be held on Grand Avenue. For an event map and information, visit grandavearts.org.