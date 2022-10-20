JBBBSLA camp benefit

Jewish Big Brother Big Sisters and the Foundation for Camp Bob Waldorf are holding a “Sunday Funday” carnival and benefit on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon-3 p.m. to raise funds for children attending camp. Camp Bob Waldorf, a nonprofit camp located in the Verdugo Hills in Glendale, offers opportunities for young people to make new friends, build confidence and thrive. The carnival will include food trucks, game booths, a rock-climbing wall and entertainment. Adult tickets are $125 and children’s tickets are $50. 1041 Shirlyjean St. (323)761-8675, info@jbbbsla.org.