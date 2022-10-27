By / October 27, 2022

Jazz at LACMA

Music fans won’t want to miss the Angel City Jazz Festival with Jonathan Pinson’s Boom Clap on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The concert is part of the Jazz at LACMA series, held on Friday evenings on the museum’s plaza. The special concert will feature percussionist and drummer Pinson, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music and one of seven musicians selected for the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.





Previous Post
Council supports ballot measure on abortion rights
Next Post
Eisenhower play




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize