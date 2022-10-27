Music fans won’t want to miss the Angel City Jazz Festival with Jonathan Pinson’s Boom Clap on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The concert is part of the Jazz at LACMA series, held on Friday evenings on the museum’s plaza. The special concert will feature percussionist and drummer Pinson, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music and one of seven musicians selected for the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.