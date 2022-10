Join the Japan Foundation for a lecture titled “150 Years of Japanese Rail History and My Memories of 50+ Years with Japanese Trains” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m., via Zoom. John Tedford, an expert on Japan’s railway system, will lead the discussion. Admission is free; registration required. us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W N_rC7HaCPJSOimicbtBsehWg.