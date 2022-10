Volunteers from the Japanese American National Museum will host the 2022 Kokoro Craft Show with over 50 vendors on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum. The show will include hand-painted apparel, framed art, bronze sculptures, ceramics, food, jewelry, gifts, glass art, shibori, stationary, embroidered towels, totes and origami. A taiko performance will be held at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free. 100 N. Central Ave., downtown. kokorocraftshow.com.