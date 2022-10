The Groundlings’ hit improv show “Support Group” returns on Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. In the show, the actors pick their characters and the audience picks their problems. Created by H. Michael Croner and Emily Pendergast, the cast includes Allison Dunbar, Matt Cook, Gary Anthony Williams and Drew Droege. Tickets are $15. 7307 Melrose Ave. groundlings.com.