The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s annual “Freeze HD” benefit will return on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-10 pm. at the Avalon in Hollywood. The organization will honor actor Jason Ritter and his family for their support in the fight against Huntington’s disease. The event also includes live entertainment, celebrity guests and an auction. Tickets start at $150. 1735 Vine St. For information, visit hdsa.org/freeze-hd.