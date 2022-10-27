Hollywood Forever celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

Hollywood Forever Cemetery will host its 23rd installment of its Day of the Dead celebration, Dia de los Muertos, which will also include the nighttime event, Noche de los Muertos. Held on Oct. 29., the first event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Noche de los Mertos will be from 5 p.m. until midnight.

This year, the cemetery will have “Avenida de los Artistas,” featuring the work of 10 artists curated by Luis Villanueva. Both events will feature a Cathedral Art Exhibition featuring the work of Artist of the Year, Sabino Guisu’s “Zapotec Death Poems.” The work of Guisu, offers a vision of transculturation and spiritual rupture that exists between the individual and his environment, achieving a deep personal reflection. The geometric patterns found in the ruins of Mexican pyramids appear regularly in his work, death and chance are themes to which he always returns.

For event information, visit ladayofthedead.com/event-info. Hollywood Forever Cemetery is located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd.