By / October 27, 2022

Halloween art exhibit

Thinkspace Projects is holding a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-11 p.m. to launch its November exhibits. The party will include DJs, a bar, video projections from Digital Debris, installations from Balloonski, live painting by Allison Bamcat, photo ops from GoopMassta, food from the Roll N’ Bun and a Halloween costume contest with a $500 top cash prize. The exhibits, which run through Nov. 19, showcase works by Brian Viveros, Abigail Goldman, Motelseven and Huntz Liu. Reservations requested. 4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.





