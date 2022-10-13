Award-winning author, screenwriter and film reviewer Gary Goldstein will sign and discuss his book “The Mother I Never Had” on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Book-store in Pasadena, and on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m. at Diesel: A Bookstore in Brentwood. Author Andrea Cagan will interview Goldstein during the event on Oct. 17, and author W. Bruce Cameron will interview Goldstein on Oct. 23. A Q&A session will be held at the events. Admission is free. Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., eventbrite.com/e/396032873987. Diesel: A Bookstore, 225 26th St. #33, eventbrite.com/e/396056434457.