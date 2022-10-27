Eisenhower play

Theatre West and the New Los Angeles Repertory Company are holding the world premiere of “Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground,” a new play by Richard Hellesen running from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 20. Starring Tony Award-winner John Rubinstein, the funny and riveting play follows Eisenhower from his humble beginnings to his triumphs and regrets. A reluctant president, war hero and philosopher, Eisenhower’s leadership through World War II and the rebuilding period in Europe offers unique insights into the troubles facing America and the world today. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $35. 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West. theatrewest.org.