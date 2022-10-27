Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles and the UCLA Film and Television Archive present “Drácula” (1931), featuring a special pre-recorded message made for the screening by Eva Longoria, on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum. Lupita Tovar, a Mexicanborn actress who was one of the first to appear in “talkies,” co-stars as the object of Drácula’s infernal desire. Admission is free but reservations are required. 10899 Wilshire Blvd. eventbrite.com/e/dracula-1931-tickets-406542227747.