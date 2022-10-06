October 6, 2022

‘Dear Margaret Sanger’

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is holding a staged reading of “Dear Margaret Sanger,” a new musical by Inara George, Larry Goldings and Jennifer Chang, on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. The production explores the history of birth control and women’s continued struggle for reproductive freedom. It is inspired by women’s letters to Sanger, a birth control activist, sex educator, writer and nurse. Proceeds benefit Theatricum Botanicum. Tickets start at $25. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-3723, theatricum.com.





Culinary history
Music of the Balkans




